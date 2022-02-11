Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $29.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

