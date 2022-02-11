Scotiabank Trims Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Target Price to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The stock has a market cap of C$348.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$4.26.

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya’s integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

