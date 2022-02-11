Scotiabank Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.54.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,711. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.04 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The firm has a market cap of C$40.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.