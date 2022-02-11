Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $124.93 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $624,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

