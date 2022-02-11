Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $117.76 and last traded at $120.53, with a volume of 95881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.41.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

