Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,085,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,988,000 after buying an additional 183,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 623,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 683,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 707,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

