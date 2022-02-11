Seaport Res Ptn Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in IDEX by 25.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.