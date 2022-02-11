Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 871.0% in January

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 871.0% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SOMLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.73. 12,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.26. Secom has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

