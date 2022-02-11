Secret (SCRT) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Secret has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $44.36 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00015841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00261598 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015680 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

