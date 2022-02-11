Severn Trent’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($38.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,900.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,812.50. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 40.86 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($67,507.00).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

