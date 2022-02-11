Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Shelf Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, South East Asia, India, and West Africa. It provides equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.