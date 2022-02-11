Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Shelf Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.