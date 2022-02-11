Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $120.04 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 413.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

