Shelton Capital Management Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

