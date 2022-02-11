Shelton Capital Management Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

