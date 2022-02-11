Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,694 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

