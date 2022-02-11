Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

