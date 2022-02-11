Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price target on the stock. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 836.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.23. The company has a market capitalization of £412.24 million and a PE ratio of 163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 908 ($12.28).

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

