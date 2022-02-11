Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Grows By 4,600.0%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 124,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,293. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

