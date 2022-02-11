Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Declines By 97.1%

Feb 11th, 2022

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CBUMY traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

