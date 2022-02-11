Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Declines By 97.1%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CBUMY traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

