Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 82.1%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. 501,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,679. Dufry has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUFRY shares. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dufry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

