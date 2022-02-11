Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Grows By 593.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 593.3% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DFP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 64,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,703. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

