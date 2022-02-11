Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Drops By 94.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOVNP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.70. 407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

