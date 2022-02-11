Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Increases By 178,700.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 178,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDXAF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.82. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

