Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rises By 2,294.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 2,294.7% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

JBAXY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,563. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

