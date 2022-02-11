Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Drops By 87.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 2,390,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

LTMAQ remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $248.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.72.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

