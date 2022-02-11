Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Expands By 5,014.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 5,014.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTSFY stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. 4,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.