Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rises By 1,700.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Puma has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.