Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rises By 1,573.7%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 1,573.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SVNDY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.86. 68,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,339. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

