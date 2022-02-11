Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 93.5%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 3,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,678. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

