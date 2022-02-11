Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 93.5%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 3,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,678. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
