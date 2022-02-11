Short Interest in Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Decreases By 98.8%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TIHRF stock remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tharisa from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

