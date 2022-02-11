Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.