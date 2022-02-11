Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

