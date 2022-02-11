SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE traded down $7.10 on Friday, reaching $172.30. 7,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

