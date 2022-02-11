SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in January

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SJM stock remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. SJM has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

