SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.64

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 9806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

