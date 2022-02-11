Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.70. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

