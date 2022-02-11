SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target Raised to $3.00

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.91 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 134.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.