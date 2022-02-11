Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 627.6% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SDXAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 26,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.