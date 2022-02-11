Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

SONX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,796,000.

