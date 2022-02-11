Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Sonos has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Sonos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

