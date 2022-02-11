Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,005,767 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.
About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)
Featured Articles
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.