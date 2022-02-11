South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $503.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.36 million and the highest is $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 826,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

