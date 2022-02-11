South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 724,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,279. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.