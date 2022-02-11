South32’s (S32) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.12. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 143.02 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of £10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

