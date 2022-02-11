Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 106,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBSI opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

