S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,307 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of S&P Global worth $200,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

