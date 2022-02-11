SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.19

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.19 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.13 ($0.19). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 471,984 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

