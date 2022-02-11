SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.19

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.19 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.13 ($0.19). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 471,984 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)
