Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWSS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Springwater Special Situations has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

