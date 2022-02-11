S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

