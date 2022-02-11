St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $1,900.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.97) to GBX 1,765 ($23.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,832.50.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

